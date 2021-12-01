N Ireland collective wins prestigious Turner Prize for art

As acceptance of digital art grows, there is also an urgent need for validation of quality and the recognition of artists who explore radical ideas and achieve creative breakthroughs. This is where art prizes come in. Generic ones like the Turner Prize and the Hugo Boss Prize have in recent years recognized multidisciplinary artists, including those who use video and photography in their work. However, by design, they are not currently equipped to champion digital art. The Lumen Prize which was started 10 years back is perhaps the preeminent global art prize focused on artists who work in technology. Previous winners have included Mario Klingemann (2018) and Refik Anadol (2019), who are today among the leading new media artists. The VH award which was started in 2016 is a new-media-focused prize for Asian artists.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO