National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 18

TEMPLETON — National Wreaths Across America Day returns Dec. 18, and the Templeton American Legion Post #220 and the El Paso de Robles Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), plan to do their part to honor fallen Veterans.

The El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR, and the Templeton American Legion Post #220 will be placing Christmas wreaths on the graves of 350 Veterans buried at the Templeton Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America (WAA) coordinates wreath­-laying ceremonies at more than 2,500 locations across the United States, at sea, and abroad.

WAA is committed to teaching younger generations about the value of their freedoms and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect those freedoms. The organization offers learning tools, interactive media projects, and opportunities for youth groups to participate in the events. They also work to create opportunities to connect “the Greatest Generation” with the “Generation of Hope,” passing on inspirational stories from World War II veterans to the leaders of the future.

On Dec. 18, at 10:00 a.m., WAA will be at Templeton Cemetery District to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

There will be a color guard, and Supervisor John Peschong will be joining us to say a few words. Wreaths are $15 and have been purchased by local businesses, the El Paso de Robles Chapter, Templeton American Legion #220, and others. But more wreaths are needed!

To sponsor a wreath for the Templeton Cemetery District, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/15560/Overview/?relatedId=0.

Due to limited parking, visitors are asked to wait to attend the ceremony until next year, when a larger area will be available to accommodate more visitors.

For more information on Wreaths Across America, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org

For more information on the Templeton American Legion Post #220, visit amerlegnpost220.noip.us

About

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization with more than one million members who have joined the organization since its founding in 1890. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR members passionately carry out the timeless mission of promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism. For more information, visit elpasoderobles.californiadar.org.