This news shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The NFL announced that it has flexed the Week 13 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field out of "Sunday Night Football." While the 49ers are getting hot and are 5-5, the Seahawks are an abysmal 3-7. So the game doesn't have as much appeal as the NFL once believed it might.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO