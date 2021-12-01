‘RHOC’ Star Heather Dubrow Strikes Back At Kelly Dodd

A swing and a miss! Every year, a crop of celebrities make some boneheaded decisions, and 2021 was no different. In honor of Thanksgiving, Wonderwall.com is following a time-honored tradition and taking a look back at the celebrity turkeys of the year, starting with this reality TV star… Three things you can count on: death, taxes and Kelly Dodd saying/doing/tweeting something dumb and controversial. First, in January, the former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star celebrated the return of outdoor dining in California by happily mocking COVID-19 and cheering along after somebody said they were "super spreaders." (Remember, she once said COVID was "God's way of thinning the herd.") Positive Beverage, which she'd been associated with for two years, cut ties with her. Also, over the summer, after she was let go from "RHOC," she did a Cameo video in which she made transphobic comments, for which she later apologized. In that video, she also called her teenage daughter, Jolie, "lazy." Somewhere in 2021, she also apologized after accusing her "RHOC" nemesis Heather Dubrow's son, Nicky, of giving her COVID-19 at a holiday party. By the way, Kelly blamed Braunwyn Windham-Burke and "woke" culture, not herself, for being fired from "Housewives."

