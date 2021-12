LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Today, November 29, is the deadline to apply for Hurricane Ida relief through FEMA. However, the agency will remain in Louisiana to assist survivors. If you applied with FEMA before Nov. 29 and later discover that your insurance did not cover all losses, you have up to a year to submit additional documentation to FEMA. It is important to provide FEMA with your final insurance settlement information, as assistance may be available for some expenses not covered by insurance.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO