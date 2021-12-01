1 injured after truck crashes into Kettering garage

KETTERING — UPDATE @ 7:00 p.m.:

One person was transported to an area hospital after a single truck crashed into a garage on Woodman Drive. Their condition is unknown.

Kettering Police said the driver of the truck was the only occupant when the truck went off the road and into the garage.

Police said the occupants of the home on Woodman Drive were home at the time of the crash, but were not injured.

Crews are on scene now, trying to get the cars from inside the garage out, without damaging the garage more.

INTIAL REPORT:

Kettering police have shut down Woodman Drive in both directions between Stroop Road and Doris Drive while they investigate a crash.

Injuries were reported in the crash, which happened around 3:40 p.m.

Initial emergency dispatch traffic indicated the crash may have involved a vehicle crashing into a building in the area.

Details about the extent of any injuries to people involved in the crash were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

©2021 Cox Media Group