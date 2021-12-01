ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

1 injured after truck crashes into Kettering garage

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wd4j5_0dBStYFq00

KETTERING — UPDATE @ 7:00 p.m.:

One person was transported to an area hospital after a single truck crashed into a garage on Woodman Drive. Their condition is unknown.

Kettering Police said the driver of the truck was the only occupant when the truck went off the road and into the garage.

Police said the occupants of the home on Woodman Drive were home at the time of the crash, but were not injured.

Crews are on scene now, trying to get the cars from inside the garage out, without damaging the garage more.

INTIAL REPORT:

Kettering police have shut down Woodman Drive in both directions between Stroop Road and Doris Drive while they investigate a crash.

Injuries were reported in the crash, which happened around 3:40 p.m.

Initial emergency dispatch traffic indicated the crash may have involved a vehicle crashing into a building in the area.

Details about the extent of any injuries to people involved in the crash were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Springfield ambulance stolen, located hours later

SPRINGFIELD — An ambulance that was stolen in Springfield early Tuesday was recovered hours later. The ambulance was parked outside the 2100 block of Kenton Street Tuesday morning with the keys inside, according to a Springfield police report. When the medics went to leave the address just after 12:30 a.m., medics found the ambulance had been stolen.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Man accused of robbing Harrison Twp. bank arrested hours later

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE: 6:20 p.m. A man has been arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail after deputies said he robbed a Harrison Twp. bank Tuesday morning. Bill Madewell III, 29, was identified as the suspect arrested following an investigation and search Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release. Charges for Madewell are in the process of review by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, deputies said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Accidents
Kettering, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Kettering, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Blast levels French building; at least 1 dead, baby found

PARIS — (AP) — French rescue workers dug out the body of a man but rescued his baby and the child's mother alive from the rubble of a three-story apartment building that collapsed Tuesday in a suspected gas explosion on southern France's Mediterranean coast. Two other people are missing. The...
ACCIDENTS
WHIO Dayton

Man in Germany suspected of killing 4 relatives and self

BERLIN — (AP) — German investigators said Tuesday that a man suspected of killing his family and then himself left a note indicating that he was afraid of being arrested after procuring a fake vaccination certificate for his wife. The bodies of two 40-year-olds and their children aged 10, 8...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
51K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy