Daniella Karagach is officially a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ champion! She won season 30 with her partner, Iman Shumpert, on Nov. 22. The season 30 finale of Dancing With the Stars featured Iman Shumpert being awarded the Mirror Ball trophy with his partner, Daniella Karagach. This was only Daniella’s second season as a full-time professional dance on DWTS, and she helped Iman make history by becoming the first NBA star to win the show. Daniella and Iman earned perfect scores for both of their dances in the finale, and beat out frontrunner Jojo Siwa, who was partnered with Jenna Johnson, for the win.

