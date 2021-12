AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn University students are on Thanksgiving break this week, but T.J. Finley is still studying history. The LSU transfer and Louisiana native admittedly doesn't know much about the Iron Bowl's legacy. He's watched the game before, sure — he said last week Cam Newton was one of his favorite players growing up — but now that's going to start in the storied rivalry this Saturday, he wants to be caught up on what exactly the Iron Bowl means to so many people.

AUBURN, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO