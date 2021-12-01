ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Haugen urges lawmakers to avert impasse on social media laws

By MARCY GORDON AP Business Writer
San Mateo Daily Journal
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ex-Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen implored lawmakers Wednesday to avert the usual congressional stalemates as they weigh proposals to curb abuses on social media platforms by limiting the companies’ free-speech protections against legal liability. Still, Haugen urged caution in making changes to the 1996 law...

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
expressnews.com

Garcia: Federal judge blocks absurd Texas social-media law

Twelve pages into his Wednesday order blocking this state’s recently enacted social-media law, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman got to the heart of the matter. “The parties,” Pitman wrote, “dispute whether social media platforms are more akin to newspapers that engage in substantial editorial discretion — and therefore are entitled to a higher level of protection for their speech — or a common carrier that acts as a passive conduit for content posted by users.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WPXI Pittsburgh

Haugen returns to DC as Congress weighs social media curbs

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. lawmakers are putting forward proposals to curb social media giants by limiting their free-speech protections against legal liability. Their efforts are coming after a former Facebook product manager presented a case that the company's systems amplify online hate and extremism and fail to protect young users from harmful content.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Pallone
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
KING-5

A new law center is holding social media companies accountable

Social media networks have been known to facilitate and exacerbate mental health disorders, cyberbullying, sexual exploitation, and other issues for quite some time now. A new law center called the Social Media Victims Law Center has emerged to hold social media companies legally accountable. Matthew P. Bergman joined New Day NW to talk more about this groundbreaking new project.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Companies#Social Media Platform#Big Tech#Democrats#Ap#European#Time
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jan. 6 committee dealt two big blows

BREAKING — A federal judge today set a July 18 date for STEVE BANNON’s trial for contempt of Congress, Kyle Cheney reports. The date essentially splits the difference between the Justice Department’s request for April 15 and Bannon’s ask for Oct. 22. — What this means for the Jan. 6...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress

WASHINGTON — As the Senate works to finalize a major annual defense measure, there is a bipartisan push to include a requirement that all young Americans — including women — for the first time register for the military draft. The $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, also would allocate millions to cleaning […] The post Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 attackers held at D.C. jail

WASHINGTON — Four House Republicans held a Tuesday press conference to complain about the poor conditions at a District of Columbia jail housing inmates charged with violence in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. But a District of Columbia advocate for prison reform in an interview said that jail and another […] The post House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 attackers held at D.C. jail appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Senate confirms Biden's pick to lead border agency

(CNN) — The Senate confirmed President Joe Biden's pick to lead US Customs and Border Protection, Chris Magnus, on Tuesday after months of confirmation setbacks that left the agency with a void at the top amid a record number of border arrests. The vote was 50-47, with Republican Sen. Susan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
bloomberglaw.com

Online Privacy Shield for Judges Advanced by Senate Judiciary

Bill would prevent sale, purchase of judges’ personally identifiable information. Proposal is response to 2020 murder of federal judge’s son at family home. A bill to shield judges’ personally identifiable information online advanced out of the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously after members tabled amendments to boost security for government officials and members of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Journal of Free Speech Law Panel on Regulating Social Media Platforms Tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11 am Pacific

UCLA's Institute for Technology, Law, and Policy and the University of Arizona's TechLaw Program are hosting a set of virtual public conversations between the Journal of Free Speech Law authors and executive editors. Tomorrow (Wednesday), we will discuss essays by Mark Lemley, Jack Balkin, and Daphne Keller about the unintended consequences and practical limitations of proposals to regulate social media platforms:
POLITICS
AFP

Congress reaches agreement to avert calamitous US debt default

US senators struck a deal Tuesday to create a one-time law allowing Democrats to lift the nation's borrowing authority and avert a catastrophic credit default without requiring votes from the opposition Republicans. The House of Representatives approved the fix in an evening vote and it is expected to be approved by the Senate in the coming days -- allowing lawmakers to avert the crisis with a simple 51-vote majority in the upper chamber. The Bipartisan Policy Center said last week it expected the United States would no longer be able to meet its debt repayment obligations between December 21 and January 28. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has put the deadline even earlier -- next Wednesday. "Nobody wants to see the US default on its debts. As Secretary Yellen has warned, a default could eviscerate everything we've done to recover from the Covid crisis," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor of the chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy