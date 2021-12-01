ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angry fans learn truth behind viral Kyle Scheele Meale TikTok. ‘Messed up and I’m sorry’

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Cover picture for the articleIt started out as what appeared to be a genuine prank involving a giant cardboard cutout and a Midwestern gas station chain. But now the truth has been revealed, and fans of the viral TikTok scheme are angry. If you missed the stunt, here’s what you first need to...

