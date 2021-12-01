ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detour, Closure for North Uniroyal Road

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn preparation for the bridge replacement on North Uniroyal, Southeast Gas will have crews onsite...

opelikaobserver.com

Orange Leader

Road Closure in West Orange on Wednesday

Western Avenue, between Foreman Road and Newton Street, will be closed to through-traffic on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. to allow work to be done on the Union Pacific RR crossing. Residents are encouraged to avoid Western Avenue during this time. Motorists are asked to observe all detour and warning signs during this closure. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Foreman Road at Western Avenue to Burnett Street and then east on Burnett to Newton Street, turning north onto Newton and back to Western Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured south on Newton Street from Western Avenue to Burnett Street and west on Burnett to Foreman Road, turning north onto Foreman Road back to Western Avenue.
TRAFFIC
bernco.gov

BernCo Announces Pajarito Road Closures

Bernalillo County – Beginning Dec. 9 through Dec. 23, Pajarito Road will be closed on both the east and west sides of Coors Blvd. The contractor will be doing underground drilling as part of the larger Coors Boulevard project that is ongoing. Detours will be provided. For any questions or...
BERNALILLO, NM
stormlake.org

ROW Closure – North Erie Street

The City of Storm Lake will be temporarily closing North Erie Street beginning at the driveway of 1118 North Erie Street. going south to the driveway at 1110 North Erie Street. This closure will take place on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021,. from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm for removal of...
STORM LAKE, IA
lovelandmagazine.com

East Kemper Road closure

Symmes Township, Ohio – Begining December 13 and through December 15 (weather permiting), East Kemper Road will be closed between Loveland Madeira Road and Twightee Road to repair a bridge. The detour route will be from Loveland Madeira Road to West Loveland Avenue to Riverside Drive to East Kemper Road...
LOVELAND, OH
Clinton Herald

Camanche City Council to discuss road closure action

CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council plans to reconsider a closure of Second Avenue near Triangle Park after citizen concern was raised about the road closure. At the Nov. 1 council meeting, the council voted 4-1 to approve a motion to close the section of Second Avenue near Triangle Park in Camanche. At the Nov. 15 council meeting, resident Pam Stewart expressed concern with the closure. Stewart lives on the corner of 11th Place and Second Avenue in Camanche, she said.
CAMANCHE, IA
outerbanksvoice.com

Road closure in KDH on Monday

(Town of Kill Devil Hills) The Town of Kill Devil Hills will have a temporary road closure beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 for Wyandotte Street at the north side of its intersection with W. Third Street for utility and roadway improvements by Fred Smith Company. Through traffic...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Road closures in Buckingham, Chesham, Beaconsfield and more this December

A major Buckinghamshire road is set to reopen this week after resurfacing works take place. Vale Road in Chesham is set to reopen on Tuesday, December 7 after it has been closed overnight from November 29. It will be closed to traffic on Monday (December 6) between Greenway to Berkhamsted...
TRAFFIC
CBS Chicago

Traffic Pole Falls Outside School In South Loop; Base Was Covered In Rust

CHICAGO (CBS) — The windy weather Monday was partially to blame for a traffic pole coming crashing down right outside a school in the South Loop. A closer look revealed that the base of the pole was completely covered in rust. City crews were seen working late Monday to replace the busted pole and traffic light outside Daystar Academy at 16th and State streets. A man who lives across the street heard the crash, and said he is now worried about other poles in his neighborhood. “I think it just all points to a big backlog in deferred maintenance, and it’s just a matter...
CHICAGO, IL
wach.com

Lexington Christmas parade detours and road stoppages

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Chief of Police Terrence Green has notified the city of Lexington about road closures and detours during the afternoon of Sunday, December 5, 2021, for the Town of Lexington Christmas Parade in downtown Lexington. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS/ Festivus in Five Points is back after...
LEXINGTON, SC
KOLD-TV

Marana Holiday Festival Road Closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - To accommodate the Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting event, road closures will include the N Marana Main Street/W Civic Center Drive intersection and extend to just south of Bill Gaudette Road on N Marana Main Street. Closures will begin 7:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 1, and extend to 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 5. Travel time through the project area will increase on Saturday, December 4, during the Special Event so please adjust your schedule accordingly.
MARANA, AZ
smcorridornews.com

183 South scheduled road construction, closures, detours for week of December 6

Austin — Short and long-term lane, road closures, and detours that may impact drivers along US 183 and adjacent roadways in Austin. Below is an overview of the 183 South project’s lane, road, and ramp closures. Work continues along US 183, including bridge construction, roadway installation, sound wall work, utility work.
AUSTIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Ready for Detours, Closures Monday on Loop 287 in Lufkin

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is advising motorists of some traffic pattern changes coming next week to Loop 287 in Lufkin. This will mark the first time since construction began in February, that construction at the Highway 59/Loop 287 expansion project at Moffett/Highway 103 East in Lufkin will require some traffic pattern changes.
LUFKIN, TX
hamlethub.com

Sodom Road Bridge Detour December 6th through the 23rd

The traffic detour at Sodom Road Bridge will be reinstituted for about three weeks starting Monday Dec. 6 as NYSEG reroutes the gas line that feeds Brewster Village. This is a NYSEG project, not a Putnam County Highway Department project. In accordance with its NYC DEP permits, NYSEG must decommission the gas line that spans the East Branch of the Croton River and reattach the line to the bridge, where it had been before construction started.
TRAFFIC
southbmore.com

Baltimore Weekend Road Closures

Baltimore City Department of Transportation press release:. Weekend Road Closures and Parking Restrictions in Fell’s Point. This weekend, temporary road closures and parking restrictions will be implemented in Fell’s Point. Starting on Friday, December 3, 2021 and continuing each evening through Sunday, December 5, 2021, all through traffic will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
cbs19news

Road closures and parking changes for Grand Illumination

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Grand Illumination in Charlottesville has officially begun, but before you head out to the downtown mall, there are some changes in parking. City Hall Annex and Key Rec parking lots are closed, but there will be additional handicap parking available along Market Street, according...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
nowhabersham.com

Road closures in downtown Cornelia Saturday

The City of Cornelia will have multiple downtown roads closed on Saturday for the Christmas in Cornelia celebration. At midnight on Saturday, Hodges Street will close. In the afternoon, Clarkesville Street will close at 2 p.m. and the Cornelia Train Depot parking lot will close at 4 p.m., roads will reopen following the festivities, which are scheduled to end around 9 p.m. on Saturday.
CORNELIA, GA
WTOV 9

Steubenville Parade will cause road closures within city

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Christmas festivities in Steubenville are continuing this weekend with The Sights and Sounds of Christmas Parade. The parade means road closures will impact traffic in the downtown area. The parade returning following a one year hiatus due to the pandemic. A portion of downtown will be...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
wgxa.tv

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures, detours for Lizella Christmas Parade

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. -- The Lizella Christmas Parade is happening on Saturday and that means a number of road closures and detours will be in place. The parade starts at 2 p.m. on Columbus Road and will end at the Kunj Construction parking lot at 8062 Eisenhower Parkway. The parade...
MACON, GA

Community Policy