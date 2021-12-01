Detour, Closure for North Uniroyal Road

Western Avenue, between Foreman Road and Newton Street, will be closed to through-traffic on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. to allow work to be done on the Union Pacific RR crossing. Residents are encouraged to avoid Western Avenue during this time. Motorists are asked to observe all detour and warning signs during this closure. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Foreman Road at Western Avenue to Burnett Street and then east on Burnett to Newton Street, turning north onto Newton and back to Western Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured south on Newton Street from Western Avenue to Burnett Street and west on Burnett to Foreman Road, turning north onto Foreman Road back to Western Avenue.

TRAFFIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO