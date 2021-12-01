ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia named one of the Best Places to Go in 2022

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Tourism announced that West Virginia has been selected as one of the Best Places to Go by Condé Nast Traveler .

This designation follows a series of recent major announcements by Lonely Planet and TIME Magazine that rank West Virginia as a leading global destination for travel in the New Year.

(West Virginia Tourism image)

“This is an incredible honor to have West Virginia make yet another global travel list for 2022,” said Gov. Justice. “All West Virginians should be so proud that the world is finally awakening to the fact that West Virginia is the diamond in the rough that everyone missed. I can’t wait for visitors from across the globe to see the beauty and majesty that we know as Almost Heaven, West Virginia.”

Each year, Condé Nast Traveler selects the top destinations to visit in the New Year. This year’s destinations focused on a new era of travel and highlighted places known for delicious food, historic sites and the great outdoors.

West Virginia joined the ranks among renowned global destinations, including Alberta, Canada; Balearic Islands, Spain; Istanbul; London; Rapa Nui, Chile; Kyushu, Japan; and Sicily, Italy.

The article showcases West Virginia as an outdoor destination, touting the recent designation of the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve and historic state park infrastructure projects, including new cabins at Coopers Rock State Forest and Beech Fork State Park and the developing Elk River Rail Trail.

Blackwater Falls in Tucker County (West Virginia Tourism image)
Concluding with new lodging developments like Hotel Morgan in Morgantown and the Schoolhouse Hotel in White Sulphur Springs, the article features a mix of outdoor explorations and accommodations found in the mountains of West Virginia.

“It’s our team’s job to share with the world all of the reasons why West Virginia is a world-class travel and tourism destination,” said Chelsea Ruby, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism. “These accolades speak to the great leadership of Governor Justice and result in more than just views online. It’s lists, like this, that folks turn to when making their travel plans and result in real, lasting impacts.”

