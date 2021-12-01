ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic big man Mo Bamba has high praise for Sixers star Joel Embiid

By Ky Carlin
 6 days ago
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is one of the most feared players in the league, someone who can go off for a big game at any moment. He is one of the best players in the NBA regardless of position.

In Monday’s home win over the Orlando Magic, the big fella struggled. Embiid finished with 16 points on 4-for-16 shooting with 13 rebounds and five assists in the win. He also shot 7-for-10 from the free-throw line.

Despite not shooting well, he was still a factor. Young Magic big man, Mo Bamba, had an impressive game with six blocks. He was solid against Embiid despite what the superstar brings to the table. Bamba’s efforts helped the Magic keep things close.

“It’s important, but moral victories don’t show up in the win column,” said Bamba. “We knew that Philly was gonna be a tough team. Playing one of the best players in the world in Joel Embiid. We knew it was gonna be tough.”

With the game on the line when Orlando kept things close, Embiid came up big by heading to the free-throw line six times, knocking down four, to help the Sixers come away with a win. The young Magic big men, Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr., had a tough time defending him with the game on the line.

At the end of the day, the Magic are hoping their defensive efforts against Embiid can pay off in the future.

“We’re just showing that we’re capable of just going out there and being great defenders,” Bamba added. “He (Carter Jr.) did a great job tonight defending Jo. The stats speak for itself. He shot 4-for-16 and we’re just looking to build off of this.”

