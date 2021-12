Earlier this year, The Harder They Fall star Jonathan Majors appeared in the Loki Season 1 finale, a.k.a. “For All Time. Always” as He Who Remains, the creator of the Time Variance Authority. However, this was just an appetizer to the main course that will be his chief role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang the Conqueror, an alternate timeline variant of He Who Remains. We’ll meet Majors’ Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it looks like we finally have our first look at the time-traveling supervillain with more than a year and a half to go until the movie’s release.

