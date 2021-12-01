Undercover officers arrest four men in Tulsa prostitution sting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested four men in a prostitution bust Monday in east Tulsa.
Tulsa police say the men were arrested after offering money in exchange for sex to undercover officers.
Jesus Castaneda-Silva, Chad Jones, Christopher Linder and Jose Silverio-Balandrano were booked for soliciting prostitution. Castaneda-Silva and Silverio-Balandrano also face charges for resisting arrest.
They all bonded out as of Wednesday.
