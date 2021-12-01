ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Undercover officers arrest four men in Tulsa prostitution sting

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WiWGA_0dBSqLCg00
Arrested for soliciting prostitution Tulsa police arrested four men in a prostitution bust Monday in east Tulsa. (BlakeDavidTaylor/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested four men in a prostitution bust Monday in east Tulsa.

Tulsa police say the men were arrested after offering money in exchange for sex to undercover officers.

Jesus Castaneda-Silva, Chad Jones, Christopher Linder and Jose Silverio-Balandrano were booked for soliciting prostitution. Castaneda-Silva and Silverio-Balandrano also face charges for resisting arrest.

They all bonded out as of Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqySm_0dBSqLCg00
Jesus Castaneda-Silva Jesus Castaneda-Silva
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384tSf_0dBSqLCg00
Chad Jones Chad Jones
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddbS6_0dBSqLCg00
Christopher Linder Christopher Linder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46E5zA_0dBSqLCg00
Jose Silverio-Balandrano Jose Silverio-Balandrano

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Law enforcement officers are facing more and more attacks, National Fraternal Order of Police says

TULSA, Okla. — The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) said that law enforcement officers are facing more and more ambush style attacks. The Tulsa FOP Chapter says that Tulsa hasn’t seen these attacks as often as other parts of the country. However, the organization explained that seeing these attacks across the nation, as well as increasing negative rhetoric against law enforcement, take their toll on officers, including those working in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: loaded guns and machete in home of suspect who threatened to attack NYC parade

NEW YORK — A man accused of threatening to attack the LGBTQ+ community in New York City was arrested and faces charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. 74-year-old Robert Fehring is accused of sending at least 60 threatening letters to members of the LGBTQ+ community and affiliated organizations over an eight-year period, CBS News reported. In those letters, prosecutors say Fehring threatened to assault, shoot, and bomb both individuals and organizations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

With jury set, Potter trial turns to opening statements

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Jurors will be presented with starkly different views of the Minnesota police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright during opening statements at her manslaughter trial Wednesday, with the defense claiming that Kim Potter made an innocent mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser and the prosecution portraying her as a veteran cop who had gone through extensive training that warned of such a mix-up. Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s April 11 death in Brooklyn Center. The white former officer – she resigned two days after the shooting – has said she meant to use her Taser on the 20-year-old Wright after he tried to drive away from a traffic stop as officers tried to arrest him, but that she grabbed her handgun instead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
49K+
Followers
82K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy