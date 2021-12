CHADRON, Neb. – December 4, 2021 – Led by senior guard CJ Jennings' 32 points, the Chadron State College men's basketball team rallied from down 10 in the first half on Saturday against the Western Colorado Mountaineers. After giving up 49 first-half points, the Eagles held their opponent to 35 on 34.5 percent shooting, in the second half, to improve to 5-5 overall, and 1-1 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.

CHADRON, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO