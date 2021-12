ViacomCBS had its best month of subscriber growth ever for its Paramount+ and Showtime streaming services in November, president and CEO Bob Bakish told Wall Street on Tuesday, also touting its growing total streaming revenue and film slate for 2022. Speaking during the virtual UBS Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, he said that “November was our best month ever” for Paramount+, which is “having a big quarter,” but later also touted Showtime for achieving the same feat. The company had previously said that Paramount+ had its strongest weekly growth ever by adding more than 1 million subscribers during the week of...

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO