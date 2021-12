SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is heading to prison for opening fire on another man on a city street in broad daylight. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Manvel Trice III on Dec. 2 sentenced Willie Scott Jr., 30, to two concurrent terms of one to 10 years and 19 months to 20 years in prison. Trice also sentenced Scott to two flat two-year terms, which are concurrent with one another but are to run consecutively with the longer two stints.

