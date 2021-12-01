Best nugget ice maker

Royal icing is the glaze that makes sugar cookies look beautiful for holidays. They’re what allows you to transform basic sugar cookies into iced pumpkins, snowflakes, Easter eggs, and Christmas trees. Making royal icing is simple and calls for only a few ingredients, but one of those ingredients is a bit unusual, especially if you’re not a regular home baker—it’s meringue powder! Meringue powder can easily be found in craft stores, big box retailers, and many grocery stores, but if you decide to bake a batch of sugar cookies on a whim in the middle of a blizzard, you may peer in your pantry and find that you’re out of meringue powder (or maybe you never had it in the first place). There are several ways to go about replacing meringue powder, all without having to put your snow boots on. Here are our go-to meringue powder substitutes.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO