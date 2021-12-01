ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Second Batch of Dumped FedEx Packages Found 75 Miles Away From First Alabama Location

By Zoe Strozewski
 6 days ago
Jemison police said they had recovered about 20 or more of the parcels that seemed to have been dumped alongside County Road...

Melinda Howell
6d ago

wow, can't fed ex look up the driver(s) for that area for that truck load by the addresses!?what is the driver's excuse for this ?? why? people are waiting on their deliveries, this is sad

CDog5064
5d ago

Lazy a$$ people, not very difficult to sort and deliver the packages. I did it for years and during Christmas time would have hundreds of packages to do on top of mail delivery. Can't handle it??? QUIT!!!

Winfred Huffstutler
6d ago

they need to make an arrest they know the driver and there no excuse why he should have dumped them he need to be in jail

