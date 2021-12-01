ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Women's Tennis Association suspends tournaments in China over concern about Peng Shuai

kuaf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Women's Tennis Association is suspending all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement released Wednesday. The decision from the WTA comes after Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai alleged that she was sexually assaulted by China's former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli. The...

www.kuaf.com

WTAJ

US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday — a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.” “U.S. diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as business as usual in the face […]
SPORTS
AFP

ITF chief doesn't want 'to punish billion Chinese people' over Peng

International Tennis Federation president David Haggerty said Sunday that his organisation will not boycott China over the Peng Shuai affair as "we don't want to punish a billion people". The WTA, which controls the women's game, last week suspended all tournaments in China amid what its chairman called "serious doubts" about the safety of Chinese player Peng, who accused a top Communist Party leader of sexual assault. WTA chair and CEO Steve Simon said the move -- which could cost the WTA hundreds of millions of dollars -- had the "full support" of the tour's board of directors. However, the ATP, which governs men's tennis, has refused to follow the WTA's example.
TENNIS
TheConversationAU

Why Australia's diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics is important, but unlikely to have any significant impact

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. This means that while athletes will still compete in the games, no officials will represent Australia at the event. The move follows the United States’ announcement earlier this week of a diplomatic boycott. New Zealand has also said it will not send officials to the winter games, and other countries are expected to follow suit. Morrison said the Australian boycott was due to China’s treatment of the mostly-Muslim Uighurs in the far western province of Xinjiang. In explaining the decision, he said people have...
SPORTS
The Independent

Taiwan, Slovakia hold talks as island firms ties with Europe

Senior officials from the Slovak Republic are in Taiwan for talks on deepening ties with the island in the highest-level visit by the EU-member country since it opened a representative office in Taiwan in 2003. The visit by the delegation, which began Sunday, follows a mission last month by members of the European Parliament to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China It comes amid growing support for the island democracy, which China says is part of its territory and could be annexed by force if necessary. “The fact that we are here today despite the...
ECONOMY
Mic

The Chinese government apparently changed the weather

We already know that humans are at least indirectly responsible for affecting the weather, pumping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and warming the planet. But China has taken it even further. According to a study conducted by scientists at Tsinghua University in Beijing, the Chinese government successfully managed to temporarily eliminate air pollution to create blue skies on the day that the Chinese Communist party celebrated its 100th anniversary.
POLITICS
Reuters

Apple’s ugly China deal mostly bought time

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Apple (AAPL.O) could pay an even bigger price for its secret deal in China. Chief Executive Tim Cook signed an undisclosed agreement in 2016 promising Beijing $275 billion of investment in the country over five years in exchange for relaxing pressure on its business, according to a report published on Tuesday. He may have had little choice, but it muddles the return calculus.
BUSINESS
AFP

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspends share trading

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspended share trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday as questions swirl over its ability to make repayments and contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms, such as Kaisa and most notably Evergrande. Companies that had accrued huge debt to expand suddenly found the taps turned off and began struggling to complete projects, pay contractors and meet repayments. Kaisa, China's 27th-largest real estate firm but one of its most indebted, became the latest company to spook investors when it announced on Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt swap that would buy it crucial time.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Kaisa share suspension furthers China property sector fears

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspended share trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday as questions swirl over its ability to make repayments and contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property industry when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms as well as rampant consumer speculation. Companies that had accrued huge debt to expand suddenly found the taps turned off and began struggling to complete projects, pay contractors and meet both domestic and foreign repayments. Kaisa, China's 27th-largest real estate firm in terms of sales but one of its most indebted, became the latest company to spook investors when it announced on Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt swap that would buy it crucial time.
WORLD
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
Sports Illustrated

China on Olympics Boycott: 'U.S. Will Pay a Price'

But the United States is not the only country making this move. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday the country will join the diplomatic boycott due to human rights concerns. Similarly to the United States, Australian athletes will still be allowed to compete. “I’m doing it because it’s in...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: PM’s Christmas party crisis intensifies

Hello, Warren Murray offering you a little help to get up to speed. Boris Johnson is facing accusations of lying after senior No 10 officials were filmed joking about a lockdown Christmas party that Downing Street insists did not take place. The footage, obtained by ITV, was shot on 22 December 2020. The Friday before was 18 December, the date on which multiple sources have said there was a staff party inside Downing Street, which would have contravened strict Covid regulations in place at the time. In the leaked video of a mock televised press briefing, Johnson adviser Ed Oldfield is seen joking with Allegra Stratton, the prime minister’s then press secretary, about “a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night”. Amid the back and forth, Stratton says laughingly: “This is recorded … This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.” Stratton, who has since become the spokesperson for Cop26, and Oldfield, who remains at Downing Street, have been contacted for comment.
WORLD
Reuters

Britain presses U.S. for quick move on steel, aluminum tariffs

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain's trade minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, will urge U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday to launch formal talks on cutting U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum before the end of the year, a senior British official said. The move comes after Trevelyan told chief U.S....
U.S. POLITICS

