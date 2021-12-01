ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas-Based Barge Company To Pay $15.3M For Damages From 2014 Oil Spill In Houston Ship Channel

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qx490_0dBSmP3q00

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.OM) – Houston-based Kirby Inland Marine LP has agreed to pay $15.3 million in damages and assessment costs under the Oil Pollution Act to resolve federal and state claims for injuries to natural resources resulting from an oil spill from a Kirby barge, after a collision Kirby caused, the Justice Department announced Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The United States and Texas concurrently filed a civil complaint along with a proposed consent decree.

The complaint seeks money damages and costs under the Oil Pollution Act for injuries to natural resources resulting from Kirby’s March 2014 discharge of approximately 4,000 barrels (168,000 gallons) of oil from one of its barges into the Houston Ship Channel at the Texas City “Y” crossing.

The complaint alleges the spill resulted from a collision that occurred while a Kirby towboat, the Miss Susan, attempted to push two 300-foot-long oil barges across the Houston Ship Channel in front of the oncoming M/V Summer Wind, a 585-foot-long deep-draft bulk cargo ship that was already underway in the channel.

The oil flowed from the Houston Ship Channel into Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, polluting waters and washing onshore from the collision site down to Padre Island National Seashore near Corpus Christi.

The oil spill caused significant impacts and injuries to the Texas coastline including the wildlife refuge on Matagorda Island, and to aquatic and terrestrial habitats, as well as to dolphins and migratory birds, the DOJ said in a news release.

The oil spill also forced the closure of the Houston Ship Channel and disrupted recreational uses of the Texas coastline, resulting in lost recreational opportunities from Galveston-area beaches to beaches as far south as Padre Island National Seashore.

Kirby, the Coast Guard, and the State of Texas were involved in extensive response and cleanup efforts, and Kirby has cooperated in the assessment of injuries to natural resources.

“All oil transporters must take care to operate safely and prevent spills into our nation’s waters,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim for the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “This case illustrates that the stakes are high, the harms are serious, and the United States and its state partners will diligently pursue and secure compensation for injuries to natural resources resulting from oil spills.”

“We are pleased to join our co-trustees to restore vital habitats, dolphins, birds and recreational areas injured by this oil spill,” said Director Nicole LeBoeuf of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s National Ocean Service. “Local communities and economies depend on resilient coastal ecosystems, and we look forward to working with the public on projects to restore them.”

“The Texas City Y oil spill impacted shoreline and marsh habitat on Matagorda Island, which is part of the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge,” said Amy Lueders, the Service’s Southwest Regional Director. “This settlement will provide for restoration of these injured resources as well as helping to recover shorebirds and other birds and their habitats impacted by the oil and cleanup activities.”

Under the proposed consent decree, Kirby will pay $15.3 million as natural resource damages for the spill, which the federal and State trustees will jointly use to plan, design and perform projects to restore or ameliorate the impacts to dolphins and other aquatic life, birds, beaches, marshes, and recreational uses along the Texas coast.

Kirby also has been paying the federal and State trustees for their assessment work and will reimburse the last remaining unpaid costs, as required under the Oil Pollution Act.

READ THE COMPLAINT

READ THE CONSENT DECREE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Arrives In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The first known Texas case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been identified in a resident of Harris County. The patient in her 40s was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. According to a tweet from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the patient had no recent travel history.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Average US Price Of Gasoline Drops 2 Cents Over 2 Weeks, To $3.46

CAMARILLO, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Slight downward movement for the average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline. Prices fell 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.46 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price drop is partly because of a crash in crude...
TRAFFIC
CBS DFW

$680K+ In Cocaine And Methamphetamine Seized At Texas-Mexico Border

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted narcotics in three separate enforcement actions with a combined estimated street value of $681,596. “Our officers use multiple enforcement tools to detect dangerous narcotics and prevent these deadly drugs from entering our country,”...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
City
Galveston, TX
City
Kirby, TX
Local
Texas Industry
Houston, TX
Industry
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Texas City, TX
CBS DFW

‘My Home Is Still Uninhabitable’: 10 Months After Winter Storm Some Texans Still Waiting On Insurance Claims

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ten months after their homes were damaged from February’s winter storm, thousands of Texans are still waiting on their insurance to get repairs done. “My home is still uninhabitable,” said Terry Gilg whose Dallas condo flooded when the fire sprinkler pipes froze, then busted. Gilg is one of several condo owners at The Parks on Travis Condos in Dallas who say they have been out of their homes since the deep freeze while waiting on the condo’s insurance to pay for repairs. “I think the hardest part is the emotional toll of not having a home,” Gilg said. “I don’t...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Customers?

) — Thesupply chain is made up of the many steps that brings a product to a customer. But right now the chain seems to be broken, or at least crimped in places. Store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. When the supply chain will return to normal is anyone’s guess. And the economy is paying the price.
INDUSTRY
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
89K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy