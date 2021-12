Security is one of the most essential aspects of a house. An insecure house that is vulnerable to attacks won’t feel as homely as a protected one. Thankfully, Amazon has some tempting deals this Cyber Monday that will make securing your house more affordable. With the Ring Alarm kits, you can install a security system easily and by yourself. Once you set it up, you can view and control everything through the Ring smartphone app. And thanks to Alexa support, you can even get some action done by using your voice only. It’s worth mentioning, though, that some features require a paid Ring Protect membership. These features include recording and sharing live video streams from Ring devices, calling emergency services hands-free, and more.

