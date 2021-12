Since the summer, Google has been rolling out an update for the Google Photos app that adds a locked folder, and now it’s finally coming to even more Android phones. When the update began to roll out last June, it started on Pixel phones, but now users with other phones have reported getting the update signifying that it’s likely rolling out to everyone. I was able to set up the feature on a OnePlus phone running the OxygenOS 12 beta, so it definitely seems likely that the update is out for all.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO