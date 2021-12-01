UPDATE: Four arrested following homicide at Belt Atlantic Apartments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have released the identity of the person killed early Tuesday morning at Belt Atlantic Apartments — as well as the identity of one of the suspects.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Richmond Police announced they had arrested four suspects, one adult and three juveniles. The three juveniles have been charged with murder.

The one adult suspect has been revealed to be 18-year-old Rondell Davis, who turned 18 just hours before the shooting. The other three suspects are a 17-year-old male and two 16-year-old females, according to police.

Davis has additional charges pending.

The victim is Aaron Walker, 24. RPD determined he was killed with a small caliber gun but don’t know which suspect fired the fatal shot. The motive for the murder is believed to be robbery, but it is unknown what the people involved were doing at the complex as RPD doesn’t believe any live there.

Rondell Davis booking photo: Richmond Police

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, police were called to the Belt Atlantic Apartments on the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike. When they arrived they found Walker dead in the parking lot. It was the 75th homicide in Richmond this year.

Editor’s Note: This article originally stated all four suspects were charged with murder. This has since been corrected to reflect Richmond Police’s release.

