CM Punk and MJF opened last night's AEW Dynamite with a back-and-forth promo that clocked in at nearly 20 minutes. All Elite Wrestling decided to upload the entire segment to its YouTube page later that night, and by Wednesday afternoon it had climbed all the way up to No. 2 on YouTube's trending page. The segment was an absolute master class of a promo. Friedman started off by bringing out the expected insults for Punk — his failed UFC career, his appearance, etc. — only for Punk to fire back by saying he was disappointed that MJF went after the low-hanging fruit despite being hyped up as an unstoppable force with a microphone. He then nailed him with the first big hit of the night by calling him a less-famous version of The Miz.

