Chip Foose makes the already retro Z even more retro. Foose fixes the portly door lines of the new Z car. Chip Foose makes an excellent point at the start of the video below. Japan has given us some incredible coupe shapes, from the Toyota Supra (not the new one) to the Nissan GT-R (especially the new one). But before all that was the Nissan 240Z. It’s an iconic shape that makes its way into the modern age thanks to the 2023 Nissan Z. But how much of that classically beautiful styling got shoved out in favor of modernity?

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO