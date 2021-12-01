Best nugget ice maker

Ray, a chef from the UK, and Alyssa, a Minnesotan, met in 2000 in Australia. Ray moved “across the pond” to the USA to be with the love of his life in 2001!. In 2011 they made a major life decision. They renovated a ‘71 VW Bus, sold all their belongings including their house, and took off on a world trip where they traveled to three continents in the VW (nicknamed Diva due to her high maintenance nature). They shipped her to Europe and eventually drove to North Africa. There they helped run a luxury safari lodge in Kenya for almost three years. Then in Myanmar, they helped build and run an island resort. Then came Covid! Stuck on the island for over 55 days they had a lot of time to dream…ice cream dreams, that is.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO