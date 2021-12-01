ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regeneron antibody treatment ‘may be’ less effective against omicron — what’s that mean for Texas?

By Grace Reader
 6 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After Regeneron announced its monoclonal antibody treatment could be less effective against the omicron variant of COVID-19, the state of Texas might eventually be forced to shift its strategy in fighting the virus.

Regeneron said in a media release this week that testing and further analysis of the company’s treatment cocktail still needed to be done, but that early stage research shows its current product could be less effective against the new variant than it is against the delta variant.

Monoclonal antibody treatments have been a large part of Texas’ campaign to fight COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths to this point. Local health leaders in Austin-Travis County have also pushed the treatment option in an attempt to keep people out of local hospitals.

How is a COVID-19 antibody therapy drug shortage affecting Austin?

With Regeneron’s announcement, Dr. Jennifer Shuford, the chief state epidemiologist with DSHS, says it’s too early to tell what kind of impact the omicron variant could have in Texas and whether a new strategy will be pursued, but that they’re watching it closely.

“We’re still trying to learn which therapeutics are going to work best against omicron,” Shuford said.

Shuford noted that 99% of the cases that are being analyzed in Texas right now are still the delta variant, which antibody treatments, including the Regeneron cocktail, treat effectively. She said after a dip in cases in Texas overall, they’re starting to see more demand for the treatment again.

Regeneron says its antibody treatment ‘may be’ less effective against omicron

“Now that we’re seeing increased case counts in some parts of Texas, we’re seeing demand go back up,” Shuford said. “We are watching every week to see what our state allocation of these medications are, and matching it to areas where they need that medicine.”

Earlier this year, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Department of Health and Human Services to open additional regional infusion centers across the state. According to DSHS data, demand for the therapy surged in Texas after that announcement.

Nov 2020 Dec 2020 Jan 2021 Feb 2021 Mar 2021 Apr 2021 May 2021 Jun 2021 Jul 2021 Aug 2021 Sep 2021 Oct 2021 Nov 2021 Grand Total
BAM 7,770 17,590 21,755 11,764 1,304 60,183
BAM/ETE 4,659 8,322 2,065 589 18,255 38,209 18,385 90,483
REG 6,465 3,782 135 687 697 419 522 7,301 77,989 65,342 35,880 15,804 215,023
SOTR 6,192 5,568 11,760
Total 7,770 24,055 25,537 11,899 6,650 9,019 2,484 1,111 7,301 77,989 83,597 80,281 39,757 377,449
Courtesy DSHS

While Shuford says their focus right now is the delta variant, which still represents almost all of the cases in Texas, the omicron variant is something they’re watching closely.

“We know this is a fluid situation, but one that we’re staying on top of.”

Meanwhile, Pfizer’s CEO said this week that he has a high level of confidence that a treatment pill being produced by the biotech company will be effective against the omicron variant.

Pfizer’s treatment is in pill form, which could make it easier to administer, while the Regeneron treatment requires infusion.

Jail waitlist for mental health help hits new record. This plan proposes a statewide fix.

The plan pushes for developing materials to educate people in all steps of the process — court officials, jailers, mental health authorities, the public — to better divert people to assistance before they get caught in the criminal justice system. The plan also calls for increasing accountability: shining light on the costly toll of the competency restoration process, the millions of dollars paid by taxpayers and the thousands of hours of public safety hours.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Wrong races, hidden names among data challenges our team faced with jail mental health project

Most investigations highlight what investigators manage to uncover. We inverted that approach for this project. In our examination of shortfalls in the state’s oversight of the state hospital waitlist, we spotlighted unreliable state data and records that aren’t kept, like the race and ethnicity of people on the waitlist and how many are dying each year before getting to the hospital.
MENTAL HEALTH
