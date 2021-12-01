ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Jones jokes about coin toss mistake vs. Lions

 6 days ago
Last week’s Bears game against the Lions was a slopfest throughout. There were plenty of penalties, mismanaged timeouts and questionable plays. But one of the strangest moments came before kickoff when Bears captain Christian Jones opted to defer on the coin toss, after the Lions had already deferred. On...

3 things we heard from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, including the possible returns of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins for the Arizona Cardinals and Christian Jones’ coin-toss snafu

The Chicago Bears returned to practice Wednesday to get ready for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. Along with Justin Fields returning to practice in a limited capacity, here are three things we heard. 1. The Bears are watching the statuses of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and...
Christian Jones, senior, East St. Louis

Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter. Cahokia uses run in fourth quarter to hammer out victory over Althoff. Lift for Life storms back for tournament victory against Mount Vernon. Daily performances. A 6-foot-5 playmaking point guard, Jones averaged 11.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.1 steals...
Thanksgiving football got off to a rocky start with comical coin toss mishap

Thanksgiving football is a special tradition in the NFL, and anyone that gets the chance to play in it considers it a big honour. With all of America watching from their television sets, the stakes feel a lot higher even if it’s two teams that aren’t in contention. While the...
WATCH: Chicago Bears hilariously fumble Thanksgiving Day game coin toss

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions looked the part of a duo with three combined wins before they even kicked off Thursday, as the mistakes began with the coin toss. The comedy of errors began early in Downtown Detroit, when the Bears and Lions sent their captains to midfield for the coin toss. The Lions, playing host to the Bears at Ford Field, correctly picked the coin toss and subsequently chose to defer, leaving the decision up to the visitors. The referee then turned to the Bears, asking whether Chicago wanted to kickoff or return to start the Thanksgiving contest.
Bears observations: Lions make more mistakes in slopfest

Reading coverage leading up to the Bears-Lions game on Thanksgiving, you may have believed you were tuning into a soap opera, not a football game. Turns out it was really a comedy of errors. Kidding aside, when you make it past all the penalties and defensive breakdowns, there were some fun plays made by both teams. Fortunately for the Bears, the Lions made more mistakes in the end, and they were able to pull out a much-needed win on the road.
INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bears

Jared Goff said Tuesday he was going to be a game-time decision to play today in front of a nationally televised audience on Thanksgiving against the Chicago Bears with a strained oblique injury. The decision has been made, and Goff is active. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said earlier in...
Ranking NFL's Top 10 Thanksgiving Day moments: Randy Moss gobbles up Cowboys, Jerome Bettis' coin toss, more

Thanksgiving and the NFL have been intertwined since the league's inaugural season way back in 1920. Since then, the NFL has hosted games on Thanksgiving each year with the exception of a four-year span in the early 1940s due to America's involvement in World War II. Since 1934, the Detroit Lions hosting a game has been a Thanksgiving Day tradition, with the Dallas Cowboys following suit in 1966. Since then, all but two Thanksgivings have included games featuring both of these franchises.
Lions vs Bears Game Thread

We have a Thanksgiving Day tripleheader today. Leading off the all day lineup we have the Chicago Bears visiting the Detroit Lions. There are no playoff berths at stake in today’s game. The 3-7 Chicago Bears are already all but eliminated from playoff contention, and they are the better of these two teams. The Bears come into this game losers of five straight games after getting off to a promising 3-2 start to the season. As has been the case nearly every year of this franchise’s existence, quarterback is a big problem. The rookie, Justin Fields, has been bad, even for a rookie, and the veteran, Andy Dalton, is more or less washed up. As a result, the Bears rank dead last in the NFL in passing yards, and they struggle mightily to score. The Bears have scored 20 points or less in 7 of their 10 games this season. It’s extremely difficult to win that way.
Steelers Thanksgiving Throwback: Bookmakers Recall ’98 Coin Toss Fiasco

When the Las Vegas Raiders fell to a 5-5 record Sunday befitting a season of parity in the NFL, a Reddit user remained perfect with his weekly moneyline predictions on the Raiders, made via coin flip at the start of the regular season. Had the user placed $100 on the...
Thanksgiving football: Bears vs. Lions

After having just two games on Turkey Day last year, we’re back with a full slate of three games on Thursday. The first matchup will feature the Chicago Bears (3-7) on the road against the Detroit Lions (0-9-1). The Bears lead the all-time series between these NFC North teams, 103-75-5,...
Fellowship Christian vs. Calvary Day

Fellowship Christian edged Calvary Day by three scores. Fellowship Christian's football team advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2016.
Aaron Jones active vs. Rams

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is available to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced. Jones, 26, suffered an MCL sprain in Week 10 and missed last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Pro Bowl tailback leads Green Bay with 541 yards (4.4 per...
Soon-to-be viral video shows Chicago Bears embarrassing themselves during Thanksgiving Day coin toss

“We want to defer” “They already deferred” This coin toss 🥴😂 https://t.co/64KMXGCHCA. Thanksgiving Day in Detroit means an issue with the coin toss. According to reports, the Chicago Bears embarrassed themselves during the coin toss before Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Lions reportedly won the toss...
