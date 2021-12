Two women have been arrested charged with murder after the 9-year-old daughter of one of them was found almost a year ago stuffed in a duffel bag dumped in an Oregon forest. The remains of Haley Mae Coblentz, 9, were discovered at the Van Duzer Rest Area in Lincoln County, a forested area in Oregon on Dec. 10, 2020. And now, her mother, Shawna Browning, and her partner, Lauren Harrison, have been arrested for the crime more than 2,400 miles away, in Detroit, Michigan.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO