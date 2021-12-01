ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

Indy Give! 2021: Daybreak’s Paula Levy talks adult-centered programming in Teller County

By Dani Birzer
 6 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Teller County-based organization Daybreak dropped in for a visit on Wednesday, Nov. 20, to share about their organization.

Daybreak is an adult daycare program that was established in 2014 and opened in 2015, serving caregivers of adults by offering them a home away from home location to drop off the individual that they are caring for in order to give themselves some self-care time.

Paula Levy, founder and executive director, talks with Daniela Leon about the services that the center offers as well as its various programming.

To learn more about Daybreak, click here .

