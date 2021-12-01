A Guide to Indian Groom Fashion and Traditions

The allure of Batsheva has always been designer Batsheva Hay herself. She started her brand making clothing she’d like to wear, then friends in New York propelled her personal designs into a business. In the four years since, Hay’s operation has grown immensely, with global stockists and categories like homewear, accessories, and fun collaborations. In Manhattan, she’s moved out of her home office and taken over two spaces in New York’s Garment District: One holds her studio and design team, just down the hall a room overflows with floral prints, ruffle dresses, and tiny tchotchkes in Hay’s ditsy patterns. For pre-fall, she scans the rail in her studio and says, half surprised, “For the first time I’m making things that I wouldn’t wear.”

