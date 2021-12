Minnesota's medical marijuana program, one of the strictest in the country upon its inception, is loosening a bit further. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said Wednesday it plans to approve edibles, meaning patients will be able to take cannabis-infused gummies or chews. They'll be added to the growing list of permitted delivery forms on Aug. 1, 2022, following a rulemaking process, MDH says.

