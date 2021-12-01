Women's Tennis Association suspends tournaments in China over concern about Peng Shuai

Hello, Warren Murray offering you a little help to get up to speed. Boris Johnson is facing accusations of lying after senior No 10 officials were filmed joking about a lockdown Christmas party that Downing Street insists did not take place. The footage, obtained by ITV, was shot on 22 December 2020. The Friday before was 18 December, the date on which multiple sources have said there was a staff party inside Downing Street, which would have contravened strict Covid regulations in place at the time. In the leaked video of a mock televised press briefing, Johnson adviser Ed Oldfield is seen joking with Allegra Stratton, the prime minister’s then press secretary, about “a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night”. Amid the back and forth, Stratton says laughingly: “This is recorded … This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.” Stratton, who has since become the spokesperson for Cop26, and Oldfield, who remains at Downing Street, have been contacted for comment.

WORLD ・ 19 MINUTES AGO