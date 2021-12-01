ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angry fans learn truth behind viral Kyle Scheele Meale TikTok. ‘Messed up and I’m sorry’

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Tri-City Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt started out as what appeared to be a genuine prank involving a giant cardboard cutout and a Midwestern gas station chain. But now the truth has been revealed, and fans of the viral TikTok scheme are angry. If you missed the stunt, here’s what you first need to...

iheart.com

TikTok’s Emmy Meli Shares Inspiration Behind Viral Track ‘I Am Woman’

Emmy, who is 20-years-old from California, gained popularity on TikTok after posting the song to the platform which now has almost 22 million views. "I woke up and all of a sudden my world was completely changed," Emmy shared. "... For it to just 'boom!' all of a sudden overnight, [was crazy]. ... It's genuinely the most amazing and beautiful thing I’ve ever experienced … to see all these amazing women feel empowered.”
Mashed

Panera Fans Can't Stop Watching This Behind-The-Scenes Green Tea TikTok

Evidently, customers love the iced green tea at . For one example, Delish named it the best tea offered by the brand in 2020, with writer Julia Smith commenting, "It's essentially a grown up Pacific Cooler Capri Sun, and I am *not* mad about it." Recently, a video about how the company prepares its popular drink was released, and many Panera fans have watched and are taking notes.
Elite Daily

This Viral TikToker Designed Ugly Holiday Cups For Panera, And I Kinda Love Them

You’ve heard of ugly holiday sweaters, but have you ever heard of ugly holiday cups? This year, Panera is making sure you’re decked out in all the worst holiday gear (in the best way) with a limited-edition collection of ugly holiday cups designed by viral graphic designer extraordinaire, TikToker Emily Zugay. Here’s how you can get your hands on the designs in Panera’s Ugly Holiday Cup 2021 Collection for free.
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Mariah Carey
dexerto.com

TikToker Kyle Scheele admits viral Kum & Go meal stunt was actually staged

TikTok star Kyle Scheele went viral after claiming he’d scored a deal with a gas station chain over a prank… but it turns out his “prank” was completely staged. Plenty of influencers and celebrities have scored their own signature meal deals with various fast food brands — just take a look at Charli D’Amelio’s Dunkin’ Donuts bev or Saweetie’s viral McDonald’s dinner.
dexerto.com

Viral TikTok convinces fans that Harry Styles stole a microwave

A Harry Styles fan convinced the internet that the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer stole a microwave from the UBS Arena thanks to a hilarious TikTok that went viral. Harry Styles wrapped up his ‘Love on Tour’ circuit at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York on November 28. Fans were...
dexerto.com

Taylor Swift roasted by fans after falling for viral TikTok trick

Grammy-award winning music artist Taylor Swift is going viral on TikTok after accidentally falling for a prank from one creative user on the platform. Taylor Swift has become quite a popular presence on TikTok. The genre-spanning singer/songwriter has teased several of her upcoming projects on the platform, including dropping a snippet of an unreleased version of ‘Wildest Dreams’ back in September.
prweek.com

Kyle Scheele apologizes for not being honest about how Kum & Go meal was born

DES MOINES, IA: TikTok star Kyle Scheele has apologized for not being honest about how Kum & Go’s Kyle Scheele Meale campaign came about. In a viral TikTok video posted by Scheele earlier this month, he makes it look like he created a massive cutout of himself advertising a fake “Kyle Scheele Meal” and placed it in a local Kum & Go store, without the store being in on the gag. The prank eventually leads to the creation of a real Kyle Scheele Meale sold by the chain.
ETOnline.com

Taylor Swift Sends Don McLean a Handwritten Note and Flowers After Breaking His Record

Taylor Swift is acknowledging a long-time record holder. Following the release of Red (Taylor's Version), Swift's 10-minute version of her beloved track, "All Too Well," became the longest song to ever reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100's U.S. chart, a record that was held by Don McLean's "American Pie" for nearly 50 years.
Ok Magazine

Jake Gyllenhaal Believes Taylor Swift's 10-Minute Version Of 'All Too Well' Was 'A Real Cheap Shot'

Not so well: Jake Gyllenhaal is staying mum about the new version of Taylor Swift’s song alleged to be about their relationship, but a source says he’s privately stewing. The 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” a bitter breakup ballad believed to recall their brief 2010 romance, “is even more damning than the original she put out nine years ago,” dishes the insider. “Jake can’t believe that she’s dredging up the past.”
Mashed

Here's What Taylor Swift Really Eats In A Day

If there's one person who's blowing up the internet these days, it's Taylor Swift, and for good reason. With the recent release of her re-recorded album "Red," Swift has once again proved to the world that she is one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our time (via US Weekly). Not only is Swift an outstanding singer, but as Insider puts it, she's usually one of the smartest people in the room. Unlike many musical artists, Swift writes all of her music (via the Latin Times). From upbeat party songs like "Shake It Off" to heartbreaking ballads like "All too Well" and fan-favorite jams such as "You Belong With Me," Swift is a prolific poet who writes about love, life, and everything in-between. And at only 31 years old, there's no sign of this powerhouse performer slowing down anytime soon.
