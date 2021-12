FLINT, Mich. - A 3-year-old girl who was missing for more than 12 hours after a devastating home explosion in Flint is believed to have been found at the scene. Athena Simerson is the grandmother of the little girl. She told FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack that police notified the family that a body was found and it was presumed to be the girl. She identified her granddaughter as NuVeah Lucas.

FLINT, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO