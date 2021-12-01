ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schumer calls on Amtrak to use infrastructure funds to rebuild Livingston Ave rail bridge

By Sara Rizzo
 6 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York Senator Chuck Schumer is calling on Amtrak CEO, William Flynn, to use the funds from the federal infrastructure bill to rebuild the Livingston Avenue rail bridge. The bridge connects Albany and Rensselaer.

“It’s long past time to make critical repairs to the Livingston Avenue Bridge; its aging infrastructure is putting Capital Region economies, businesses, and safety at risk,” said Schumer.

Rail advocates call on Amtrak to resume Adirondack Service to Montreal

Schumer said the bridge is nearly 120 years old and poses safety and economic concerns. The age of the bridge may cause the mechanism that allows the bridge to swing open for marine vessels to fail, which would have a negative economic impact on the region.

Schumer said that as a part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Amtrak would receive $22 billion, containing $16 billion for operations outside of the Northeast Corridor, including Upstate New York’s Empire Service.

Route 4 bridge in Schodack set to reopen after almost 2 years

“The pandemic has revealed the need for nature and safe outdoor transportation, like bike and walking trails, even in the heart of a city; a new Livingston Avenue Bridge must include a pedestrian component that will link the well-developed walking and biking trails along the river. This would provide the Capital Region a tremendous opportunity for economic development, tourism, and a reconnection to the historic Hudson River waterfront,” said Schumer.

“Thanks to the longstanding support of Senator Schumer, and in particular for his recent leadership to enact the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are excited to work with New York State and other partners to advance this long overdue project that will benefit Albany and New York State residents and visitors with modern, reliable infrastructure,” said Amtrak.

