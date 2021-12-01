ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Will heavy local tenant mix at new KCI help? That depends, airport concessions expert says

By Leslie Collins
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vantage Airport Group has proposed making 80% of KCI’s food, drink and retail tenants local. An expert in airport concessions...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

A Triangle airport and its tenant sang praises to each for years — then one sued

It was all praises for each other in the past few years. Now, a legal squabble between a Triangle airport, its operator and one of its tenants has emerged. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
LIFESTYLE
passengerterminaltoday.com

TAV/Fraport joint venture renews operating concession for Antalya Airport

A joint venture formed by TAV Airports, part of French airport operator Groupe ADP, and German operator Fraport has had a bid of €7.25bn (US$8.2bn) accepted to renew the operating concession for Antalya Airport in Turkey. The partnership was the highest bidder at an auction held by the Turkish State...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You're Offered This at the Airport, Just Say No, Experts Warn

Even intrepid travelers can find navigating the airport more than a little stressful. From waiting on seemingly endless security lines to finding ways to occupy your time when your flight is delayed, there are numerous obstacles you're likely to encounter at the airport that can make your vacation less than relaxing before you even arrive at your destination. Now, experts say there's yet another surprising problem you may encounter at the airport the next time you travel—and if you're offered this one thing, "no" is the only right answer. Read on to discover what experts are warning travelers against and how to protect yourself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kci#Vantage Airport Group
Kansas City Business Journal

#WFH Chronicles: Holiday blues? Not so fast.

The holidays are upon is. And while I'm not feeling particularly merry, there are things to be thankful for. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
Kansas City Business Journal

A sign of the times? KCI now has more service to Cancun than before the pandemic

A boom in travelers eager to get away is expected to push Kansas City International Airport's international flight numbers closer to its pre-pandemic levels. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Kansas City Business Journal

Alaska Airlines, one of the nation's best airlines, will add a third flight from Kansas City to its West Coast hub

One of the nation's top-ranked airlines plans to add another daily nonstop flight between Kansas City and its hub at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport next year. The additional flight from Alaska Airlines, scheduled to begin in June, will increase overall service to Seattle by about one-third. Delta Airlines resumed its daily nonstop flight to Seattle in July.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City Business Journal

Power & Light president talks Three Light, South Loop cap and KC stadiums

The Power & Light District's new president covered multiple major Kansas City projects, both in the works and in concept stages, during a presentation last week. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Aviation Week

New Approach To Airport Charges Needed, ACI World Says

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira has called for greater unity between airports and airlines, saying claims about rising airport charges go against industry efforts to build back better. His comments came as the trade body published a policy brief outlining the “critical need” to... Subscription Required. New...
LIFESTYLE
flatlandkc.org

Sustainability Ambitions Soaring at KCI

EV Bus Project Could Lead to Massive Electrification of Area Mass Transit. About one year ahead of opening, Kansas City today ramped up efforts to make sure its new $1.5 billion airport will be among the most environmentally sustainable airports in the nation. Southwest Airlines, the dominant carrier serving the...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Complex

Santa Shortage: Company Says ‘Vast Majority’ of Its 335 Santas Who Died Over Last Year Were COVID-Related

While the holiday season is finally among us, some experts have indicated that there’s a shortage of people willing to do appearances as Santa Claus. CNN reports that demand for Santas, whether it be at parties, parades, or store events, has skyrocketed in the lead-up to Christmas this year. Companies such as Hire Santa, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas, have been unable to meet demand because the number of trained Santas has dramatically reduced from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Union for Concession Workers at Phoenix Airport End Walkout

PHOENIX (AP) — A union representing the largest group of food service workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is ending a strike against the largest concessionaire after 10 days. The walkout by HMS Host employees represented by Unite Here Local 11 was over wages, health insurance and retirement contributions...
PHOENIX, AZ
kbia.org

Local experts say omicron variant easier to spot than other strains

The first confirmed case of the omicron variant in the U.S. was identified Wednesday, little more than a week after its initial discovery in South Africa. While the World Health Organization has already listed omicron as a variant of concern, there is still a lot experts need to learn about the new strain.
SCIENCE
Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity

Comments / 0

Community Policy