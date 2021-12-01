Financial guru Dave Ramsey snaps up local startup company

Owen Brady and Blake Wood Owen Brady and Blake Wood are co-founders of Apay Financial, which was recently acquired by Ramsey Solutions. (Courtesy of Blake Wood)

CHARLOTTE — A local fintech startup focused on easing the pain of paying back student loans was acquired recently by Ramsey Solutions, owned by personal finance expert Dave Ramsey.

Apay Financial was founded in 2019 by Blake Wood and Owen Brady, who met while working together at Bank of America Corp. As borrowers themselves, Wood and Brady quickly realized nothing really existed to make the process of managing and paying back their loans easier.

“Student loans are an issue a lot of young folks deal with, and we felt like there wasn’t a great solution out there like you find with traditional budgeting tools,” Wood said. “A goal, as it relates to our product, is that we want to help people understand their student loans, keep track of their progress and ultimately save money.”

