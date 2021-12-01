1 COVID-19 related death, 44 new cases reported in Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday one death related to COVID-19.First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says
The patient, aged in their 30’s, brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 to 480.
The Health District also Wednesday 44 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 22,436.
The Health District also reported 12 hospitalizations in the county, which is one fewer than the 13 hospitalizations reported Tuesday.
|Date
|New Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|11/29
|35
|2
|15
|11/30
|29
|0
|13 (-2)
|12/01
|44
|1
|12 (-1)
|Total
|109
|3
|-3
Vaccines in Wichita County
Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:
At Least One Dose
62,278
Fully Vaccinated
55,719
Booster Shot
11,090Need to be fully vaccinated by the holidays? Here’s when to start your vaccination series
As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas .
Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online .
Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist
As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.
As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.Where in Texoma can you get a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine?
