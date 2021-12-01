1 COVID-19 related death, 44 new cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday one death related to COVID-19.

The patient, aged in their 30’s, brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 to 480.

The Health District also Wednesday 44 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 22,436.

The Health District also reported 12 hospitalizations in the county, which is one fewer than the 13 hospitalizations reported Tuesday.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 11/29 35 2 15 11/30 29 0 13 (-2) 12/01 44 1 12 (-1) Total 109 3 -3

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose

62,278

Fully Vaccinated

55,719

Booster Shot

11,090

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas .

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online .

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

