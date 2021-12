There’s a new comet in our universe, but we only have a few chances to see it. Those chances to see it in Michigan are now, and then later in December. Brain Ottum, a Michigan astronomer who is a frequent source for MLive’s skywatching stories, says Comet C/2021 A1 was discovered by astronomer G.J. Leonard earlier this year. Ottum says it is a “dirty snowball” of ice and dust, coming from far beyond Pluto. The comet Leonard is getting closer to the sun right now. As it gets closer to the sun, it warms up and the ice melts, creating the long vapor trail. The green color is from carbon and nitrogen heating up.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO