ATLANTA — New requirements for entering the United States highlight the need for international travelers to constantly keep track of rules that can change from day to day. Air travelers, including vaccinated U.S. citizens, now have to show proof of a negative COVID test taken within one day of departure. Visitors from several African nations are banned from entering the U.S., due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

