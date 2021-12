The Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) completed a trophy double as Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev secured Davis Cup victory over Croatia in the final in Madrid.A month after the Russians claimed the prize at the Billie Jean King Cup finals, Rublev defeated Borna Gojo and Medvedev saw off Marin Cilic to give the country the two most prestigious trophies in international team tennis.Banned from competing under their flag because of violations of anti-doping rules, the Russians ensured their rankings superiority translated to silverware.The only team with two players in the singles top 10, the RTF side completed the job before...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO