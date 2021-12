CHICAGO -- Marcus Stroman rushed to the airport and caught a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago as soon as he got the word from his agent. The right-hander arrived just in time with a lockout looming, agreeing to a three-year contract that sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan is for $71 million. And the Cubs landed one of the top remaining starting pitchers on the free-agent market on Wednesday.

