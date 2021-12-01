ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State comptroller suspends COVID-19 vaccine exemption

By Emily West
 6 days ago
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office is suspending all exemptions issued under the COVID-19 omnibus bill after preliminary injunctions put in place by federal judges.

The exemptions issued by the comptroller’s office allowed private businesses, governmental entities, schools and other employers with federally awarded or amended contracts, subcontracts, or post-secondary grants to impose COVID-19 vaccine requirements as a condition to receipt of federal funds. So far, the comptroller’s office issued 69 exemptions since the law went into effect on Nov. 12. These exemptions may be reinstated if the injunctions are lifted, and it is legally permissible, officials from the comptroller's office said.

On Tuesday, a U.S. District judge from the Eastern District of Kentucky issued a preliminary injunction and enjoined the federal government from enforcing the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors in Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee. Because of that, the comptroller’s office can no longer find that compliance would result in a loss of federal funding.

Similarly, a U.S. District judge from the Western District of Louisiana issued a nationwide preliminary injunction on Tuesday enjoining and restraining the federal government from implementing certain healthcare providers to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The comptroller’s office has granted exemptions to Medicare and Medicaid providers, and these exemptions are also suspended.

The Comptroller’s Office will continue to accept and process notices for exemption during this time; however, no exemptions will be granted unless it is legally permissible. Notices may be submitted by clicking here.

Guest Guest
6d ago

a study done according to Gundry the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observation of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy and other vascular events following vaccination. They try to fix with pacemakers their lives are not the same if they don't have a massive heart attack that kills them first and other organs affected ie., kidney failure, gi issues, skin ulcers the list goes on and see it everyday.

1LeadFoot
5d ago

More worried about money 💰 than peoples health… This clot shot is not safe and plenty people are finally starting to realize that! 💉💉💉💉☠️

Yhwh Establishes
6d ago

nope dont negotiate with terrorists.LAWLESsNess/coercion/ discrimination...ABUSE of POWER, and TERRORISM.right to informed consent and refusal of medical therapies and tests. SILENT PERSISTENT INFECTION IS NOT PROTECTION OR PREVENTION...TERRORISM. COERCION by manipulation. patient's informed consent requires ADEQUATE INFORMATION, capacity to decide, and ABSENCE of COERCION. ... Consent of human subjects for participation in research requires that they fully understand their role and risks, not be coerced, and be allowed to withdraw at any time without penalty...TERRORISM (i) TO intimidate or COERCE a CIVILIAN population;(ii)to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; ...to coerce a CIVILIAN population for furtherance of political or social agendas. Domestic terrorism  is a form in which victims "within a country are targeted by a perpe trator with the same citizenship" as the victims.

