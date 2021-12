Brown has been a rollercoaster off the field over the past few years. He reportedly produced a fake vaccination card this season, which allowed him to operate as a vaccinated player within the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Brown denies this allegation, but the NFL has suspended him for the next three games following an investigation. Brown was already likely to miss the next two games due to an ankle injury, but the earliest he can return is now December 26 vs. the Panthers.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO