Behind Viral Videos

Angry fans learn truth behind Kum & Go’s Kyle Scheele Meale. ‘Messed up and I’m sorry’

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt started out as what appeared to be a genuine prank involving a giant cardboard cutout and a Midwestern gas station chain. But now the truth has been revealed, and fans of the viral TikTok scheme are angry. If you missed the stunt, here’s what you first need to...

www.kansascity.com

dexerto.com

TikToker Kyle Scheele admits viral Kum & Go meal stunt was actually staged

TikTok star Kyle Scheele went viral after claiming he’d scored a deal with a gas station chain over a prank… but it turns out his “prank” was completely staged. Plenty of influencers and celebrities have scored their own signature meal deals with various fast food brands — just take a look at Charli D’Amelio’s Dunkin’ Donuts bev or Saweetie’s viral McDonald’s dinner.
Axios Des Moines

How a TikTok star's viral Kum & Go prank backfired

Buckle in for a weird "only in 2021" story, folks. It involves Kum & Go, a TikTok star, and some Gen Zers who feel betrayed by them all.Where our story begins: Meet Kyle Scheele. A fun-loving TikTok creator who's known for his wholesome jokes that entertain his 3 million+ followers.A few weeks ago, he shared his latest prank: Leaving a larger-than-life cardboard cutout of himself, advertising the "Kyle Scheele Meal," in the middle of an unknowing Kum & Go store.The result: The TikTok went beyond viral — 28+ million views and counting.People stood in line to take pictures of themselves...
