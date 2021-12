Don Dizon, MD, FACP, FASCO, discusses the need to improve treatment strategies for transgender patients with cancer. In an interview with CancerNetwork®, Don Dizon, MD, FACP, FASCO, director of women’s cancers at the Lifespan Cancer Institute, director of medical oncology at Rhode Island Hospital, and professor of medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, highlighted that more research needs to be done to determine whether it is safe for transgender patients to continue receiving gender-affirming therapy while being treated for cancer. In particular, patients with endocrine-responsive tumors may be an area of concern, Dizon stated.

