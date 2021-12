Halo Infinite's single-player campaign is just around the corner, and Xbox and developer 343 Industries have officially dropped the game's launch trailer. Running just under two and a half minutes, the video features a mix between gameplay footage and cut scenes hinting at the narrative. The trailer has an epic feel to it, and it shows just how much Master Chief will have the deck stacked against him this time! The hero is fighting for the very survival of the human race, and he seems determined to achieve that goal, no matter how bleak things may seem.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO